Rome, ecological Sunday: what time is the traffic block: the times today, December 4, 2022

What time is the traffic block today – December 4, 2022 – in Rome for Eco Sunday? What are the exact times? In the Green Band there will be a stop to private traffic, total blockage of circulation for all internal combustion engine vehicles in the ZTL starting from 7.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 to 20.30 as well as established by union ordinance no. 192 of 2 December 2022.

Total ban on the circulation of all vehicles equipped with engines in the area of ​​the territory of Rome delimited by the perimeter coinciding with that of the new ZTL “Green Belt”, in the hours: 7.30-12.30 and 16.30-20.30, even if provided with a permit access and circulation in Limited Traffic Areas. On the website of the Municipality of Rome it is recalled that with the Ordinance of the Mayor n. 192 of 2 December 2022, new measures are adopted to improve air quality with a ban on the circulation of the most polluting vehicles in the area coinciding with the new ZTL “Green Band”, with the revocation of Trade Union Ordinances no. 176 and no. 177 of 28 October last. It should also be remembered that days of limitation of vehicular traffic for the prevention and containment of air pollution, the exempt categories/derogations are exclusively those listed in the Mayor’s Ordinance.

Calendar

We have seen the times (at what time) there will be traffic blockage in Rome today – Sunday 4 December 2022 -, but when will the next ecological Sundays be in the capital? The total stop to private traffic in the “Green Belt” is scheduled for Sunday 8 January 2023, Sunday 5 February 2023 and Sunday 26 March 2023.