The 2022-2023 Formula E championship enters its hottest phase this weekend, in every sense: on the one hand for the fourth double-header of the season, which will be synonymous with the penultimate weekend of the world championship as well as decisive for the developments of the championship classification. On the other hand for what could be very high temperatures, given that Formula E will land in Rome for the first and only appointment of the World Championship in Italy. The capital, which hosts the top championship of 100% electric cars from 2017-2018, will once again welcome teams and drivers to the city ​​circuit of the EUR, in the district of the same name near the Rome Convention Center and Palazzo dei Congressi. In the space of a single weekend, therefore, the Eternal City will host two races, which will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July. One more opportunity to be able to attend the event live, with tickets still available and purchasable through this linkwith all the information.

Just as happened in the first double-header in Berlin, i rookie test, i.e. a practice session reserved for riders who have never competed in an official event in this category. Among these, there will be the presence of the Italian Luca Ghiottoas well as other signatures made official by Formula E. However, the greatest interest will be concentrated on the direct challenge for the title between the world leader Jake Dennis and Nick Cassidythe latter in second position but a only one point of disadvantage. A ranking situation that the New Zealander managed to establish after the victory in the last round in Portland, where Dennis had finished in second place anyway. Also not to be underestimated Pascal Wehrleinthird in the standings but 16 points behind, as well as Mitch Evans, late by 36 lengths. It will be one of the last chances for them to relaunch themselves in view of the final appointment in London, which also in that case will take place with two races in the space of a single weekend. The Roman appointment will then be special also for the maseratiwho will play theHome E-Prix for the first time in its history.

Also in this case, the television and streaming channels that will broadcast all the scheduled tests will be attributable to the Mediaset and Sky platforms. The aforementioned rookie test will take place on Friday which, like the other two free practice sessions, will be broadcast in streaming on the official website and on the Formula E App, not counting the live broadcast on the competition’s social pages and on the Youtube channel . Different speech, however, for qualifying and the race. The fight for pole position, both on Saturday and Sunday, will in fact be shown on sportmediaset.it and on Sky Sport Action (channel 205). The Mediaset site will also offer streaming of the matches, together with Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) and Italia 1, which will guarantee the transmission of the events in the clear. The complete program of the Rome E-Prix follows.

E-Prix Rome, the complete program and times on TV

Friday 14th July

2.30 pm – Free Practice 1 / Rookie Test (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday 15th July

8:10 am – Free practice 2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

10.40 am – Qualification (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

3.00 pm – Match (live on sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Arena and Italia 1)

Sunday 16th July

8:10 am – Free practice 2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

10.40 am – Qualification (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

3.00 pm – Match (live on sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Arena and Italia 1)