Paulo the most acclaimed at the gathering. Soon the meeting between the manager and the club to remove the release clause

Massimo Cecchini

Where were we? To the tears of Budapest, to a night that could have been everything and has become too much. But crying can sometimes become a bond that tightens, a pact of honor to be respected. In some ways, that’s what seemed to happen to Paulo Dybala. Let’s be clear, the Argentine forward’s season has been all about surprises. Starting with the enormous love that Roma fans have reserved for him since the moment of his presentation at the Colosseum Square in Eur, with ten thousand adoring people at Joya’s feet. For this reason, the welcome paid yesterday to the Argentine forward at the entrance to the Trigoria sports center for the yellow and red team’s gathering – albeit limited in number – immediately put him back in the center of the village, especially when upon his arrival in the capital, on Monday night, he said: “I’m staying. And despite the tiredness, I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get started”.

See also Juan Reynoso's 5 concerns with Cruz Azul for matchday 12 the clause — Almost a way to make the Giallorossi people breathe a sigh of relief, who have spent this first glimpse of the summer trembling for the millionaire courtships of the Arab clubs and for the recent talks by Chelsea – to tell the truth more media than concrete – entrusted to the Pochettino guide. All this, for that 12 million release clause valid only for foreign countries, which is now cursed, but a year ago was the key to getting Dybala to accept a much lower contract than the one he was aiming for. The good news is that it will expire at the end of July; the least good is that in order to “greet” her in the best possible way, the attacker’s entourage is thinking about a touch-up to her salary, which in any case – thanks to the bonuses now moved to the fixed part – has already risen to six million. At this point there could be a couple of ways: to renew it, thus always leaving the door open to future divorces; cancel it, inserting some easy bonuses for the next seasons. Moral: soon it will be up to the general manager Tiago Pinto and the manager of the player Jorge Antun to find the way to the happy ending. On the other hand, beyond the affection that Joya certainly has for Roma, at the moment everything remains a game of chess, just think that – unlike several of her teammates – some have noticed how the Argentine has not posted a photo of the new shirt on their social networks. A case, awaiting a real specific campaign, says his entourage, given that Adidas is also the personal sponsor of the attacker (and now also of the company, which made a video in which Paulo wears the new shirt). See also Milanissimo, the "Claudio Lippi Memorial": the old glories of Milan on the pitch

toffees and friedkins — In any case, the fact that Mourinho posted a photo yesterday for a company of which he is a testimonial, in which he sees himself embracing Dybala, with the writing: “Pura Joya”, once again led us to think that the working relationship between two – let’s call it that – seems destined to last longer. Be careful, however, not to fall into the easy mistake which, now and always, seems to see the two main protagonists of Rome united by fate. What the striker is asking for is an ambitious team, because he wants to win again and have visibility on a national level, given that the America’s Cup will be played next summer. It is no coincidence that those close to the player tell how, in addition to the phone calls from the Special One, it was a “video call” organized by Pinto directly with the Friedkins that convinced Dybala to choose Rome. The master’s voice, on the other hand, often manages to perform those miracles that others cannot. Impressions? The Argentine doesn’t seem to have regretted accepting the Giallorossi challenge. And the 18 goals scored in just 38 games played seemed like the best way to tell the world of football: Joya still has a lot of magic in store. See also Águilas del América: injured and suspended vs. Juárez in J1 of the Apertura 2023