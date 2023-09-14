When you are born a champion, it is difficult for easy or banal choices to become part of your repertoire. Both on and off the pitch. Paulo Dybala is proof of this. Having arrived in the capital to become the beacon of the Giallorossi game – a mission successfully accomplished – he never misses an opportunity to offer unexpected reflections, even during a public event. It happened again tonight in EUR, during an event organized by Roma and some sponsors. In fact, La Joya did not hide when he was asked to comment on the start of the season of the team coached by José Mourinho: “We didn’t start well but I have been in worse situations and then things went well. I hope they can go so this time too.” The Argentine then focuses on the objectives to be achieved: “It will be a very long season with many matches. I hope to be able to arrive in March with the possibility of competing in all competitions. It is our objective, we have a strong team. They have arrived important players and I believe that we must continue and improve on last year’s path. Unfortunately we came close, but this must be the spirit, always giving something more, both in training and during matches.”

ROME AND THE ROMANS

Speaking of right spirit. The fans who welcomed him as a superstar last year continue to be unique and inimitable. And Paulo is keen to underline it: “I thank them on behalf of myself and the team for their support. For us it is fundamental. After such an important year for me, having received all this affection was incredible because I didn’t expect it. I knew you very little – he says, turning to the Roman fans present – but you made me feel at home straight away and this makes it easier to do better on the pitch. I have tried to give you, throughout the year, something in return for everything you have given me. There is It wasn’t long before we celebrated but for me it was an incredible year in every sense.” Finally on the bond with the city: “I have always been in love with Rome since I was a child. I was very far away, I didn’t know it but I liked it a lot from what I saw. It is one of my favorite cities in the world, both I and my family are good here, I try to enjoy it as much as possible by walking and wandering around on foot and I hope to enjoy it for myself a little longer.”