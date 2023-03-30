Mario Draghi reappears, who on a windy Roman morning arrives with the escort at the Porto Fluviale, Ostiense district, gets out of the car, takes some parcels and enters the eco-friendly city of Sant’Egidio. Clothes, shoes, various objects. Normal charity, a Christian spirit of closeness to those in need, but someone even speaks of a political act, someone else thinks of a secret meeting with who knows who sheltered in the center managed by the community.

The day as a benefactor of the former prime minister, and already number one in the ECB, was told by the Adnkronos news agency.

The eco-friendly city of Rome – as we read on the website of the Christian association – is “a large community-run center where genres and objects of all kinds (from clothes to furniture, blankets, old records) find a new value in solidarity. What can be distributed to the poor near or far is stored and then delivered. What can be purchased as modern and vintage items is sold and the proceeds used to support activities or cooperation initiatives in the southern hemisphere”.