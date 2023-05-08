The Italian capital Rome is doubling the transport of household waste to the waste incineration plant in Amsterdam. From the end of May, 1800 tons of Roman rubbish per week will be shipped to the Netherlands by train.

The waste problem in the Italian capital is so great that a train a week to Amsterdam with nine hundred tons of household waste is not enough to save Rome from the fire. The city therefore wants to double the number of trains to the Amsterdam waste incineration plant.

Since the beginning of April, a train full of Roman household waste should travel to the Netherlands every week to be processed here. Although the train is not yet running due to work on the track, it should be two trains from the end of May. 1800 tons of Roman rubbish per week to the Netherlands to alleviate the Roman waste problem. For comparison: that is 180 full garbage trucks every week. The city of Rome pays the Amsterdam waste processing company Afval Energie Bedrijfs (AEB) 200 euros per ton for this, about one and a half million euros per month. See also Taxes | A mistake by the tax administration: For some pensioners, the tax rate is too low next year

Garbage dump closed

The waste problem has grown over the Italian capital in recent years. Ten years ago, the municipality of Rome closed its mega landfill Malagrotta by order of the European Union; the rubbish dump was the largest in Europe at 240 hectares, but had not complied with environmental regulations for years. With the closure of Malagrotta, the problems started, the city had nowhere to go with the garbage.

Rome produces about 4600 tons of waste per day, which is 460 garbage trucks full. About half of that is not recyclable, but there is no place to process all that garbage. Small processing plants did not get off the ground, no one wanted a landfill in the area and an incinerator encountered objections in principle from Mayor Virginia Raggi. The Five Star Movement, of which Raggi is a prominent member, fears the dioxin emissions from improperly sorted garbage and focuses on recycling and small landfills. Without much success. See also Kosovo | EU's Borrell: Serbia and Kosovo agree on border practices



Quote

Nobody in Rome wanted a landfill in the area and an incinerator met with objections in principle from the mayor

Billion euros

In recent years, the capacity problem has manifested itself in ever-increasing piles of rubbish in Roman streets, reason for Mayor Raggi to start sending rubbish to other parts of Italy and abroad. It is said to have cost the municipality of Rome more than a billion euros.

The new mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, is ardently in favor of an incinerator cum power plant to solve Rome’s waste problem once and for all. After a lot of wrangling about where that thing should go, a place has now been designated on the southern edge of the city. The intention is that the new waste incineration will be operational in 2026.

Until then, two trains a week with Roman garbage will go to Amsterdam.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below:

comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.