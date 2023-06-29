He dives from the pedal boat and disappears into the waters of Lake Bracciano. It happened on the coast of Anguillara Sabazia (Rome) around 5 pm. The search is underway for a 19-year-old young man originally from the Mauritius Islands, who was missing while he was about 100 meters from the shore together with his family. After he jumped into the water he never resurfaced. The carabinieri are on the scene. Several boats are taking part in the search for the boy, who would have turned 20 in a few days, but for the moment there is no trace.