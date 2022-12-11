He killed three women in Rome during a condominium meeting

Three women were killed in a shooting this morning in Rome near a bar in via Monte Giberto, in the Nuovo Salario district. Another person is apparently not seriously injured. According to reports, the shooting occurred during a condominium meeting. The man who fired was stopped by the police. At the moment the man is in the barracks available to the judicial authority. The shooting is the bloody epilogue of old conflicts between condominiums. The Agi learns it from qualified sources. Today a meeting was held to discuss some aspects relating to the management of the housing of a building consortium in the Nuovo Salario district. PFor the condominium meeting, the hall of a bar in via Monte Giberto had been rentedwhere the shooting took place.

