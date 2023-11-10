Rome, Mourinho: “Horrible match. I can’t explain the defeat”

“What did we miss? Everything. The result is well deserved. I didn’t like anything, I’ve already spoken to the players in the dressing room, which I don’t usually do. In the first match at the Olimpico they played in a very similar way to today. And we had prepared it the same way – the words of José Mourinho to Sky after Roma’s 2-0 defeat at Slavia Prague on the fourth day of the Europa League – The team played so badly that I don’t want to make excuses. From an individual point of view, there were very few players who had the correct attitude. Many didn’t have the right approach for a serious match, I’m sorry. We were horrible today. There was a positive reaction, but we deserve the brunt of the defeat. I expected this type of difficulty and we prepared the match with our limitations. The only player who didn’t deserve to lose was Bove.”



The Special One then explains in the press conference: “I can’t explain this defeat, I can’t. I want to be honest: a well-deserved victory for them and a well-deserved defeat for us. In this match, they were the only ones who had to win. I liked Bove for his attitude and seriousness, I liked him a lot. The others? I prefer to talk to them directly.”

Rome, Mourinho: “If we win the derby I won’t forget this evening. Someone doesn’t have my professionalism”

José Mourinho underlines during the press conference after the knockout on the Slavia Prague pitch: “Rome is really special for me but beyond this, in terms of how I live my professionalism, there is no one who lives the derby more than me. However, it is possible that some players do not have the same professionalism as me. I left out Dybala who needed it and Cristante who does 12 km per game, but I wasn’t thinking about the derby. The important match was today, we lost all the duels, our defenders looked like Slavia attackers.”

Rome, Mourinho: Who is guilty? I”

“We didn’t do anything. Nothing. They played the same way as in the first match, but they didn’t succeed because we were there. We had to play with Zalewski fifth and El Shaarawy in front, but it’s ridiculous to talk about this. We did all the basic things wrong, duels and first ball. The only one who made them was Bove, he did what they wanted to do – the words of José Morinho after Roma’s defeat in the Europa League against Slavia Prague – Who is guilty? I. I have to take it on. For the superstitious: Bodo in the first, Ludogorets in the second season and today here. But I’m not superstitious but some people are. Every season in the group we play a match of this level.”

Europa League, Slavia Prague-Roma 2-0

Roma are unable to secure an encore against Slavia Prague and return from the Czech Republic with their first European defeat of the season. The final result was 2-0 thanks to goals from Jurecka and Masopust in the second half: Mourinho’s team is thus unable to close the matter in first place (a success would have been needed), being joined by the red and whites with 9 points in Group G, who however have a better goal difference on their side with the same head-to-head matches.

At first it was essentially balanced and devoid of great emotions, it is the hosts who try to play the game by appearing several times near the Giallorossi area. The only real opportunity, however, is the one that happens in the 27th minute at the feet of Chytil, who controls a cross from Zafeiris and tries to finish on goal by kicking high. The Capitolines, on the other hand, limit themselves to defending with order, without ever being seen in the Mandous area.

At the start of the second half, Slavia Prague immediately broke the deadlock: Masopust headed a cross from the left, Chytil pounced on Svilar’s rebound, providing an assist to Jurecka, who put it in from a few steps away with Ndicka unable to block it. Roma, however, are not willing and immediately try to react, creating the first great chance with Belotti, whose left-footed diagonal shot from a good position is blocked to the ground by the goalkeeper. Mourinho’s team grows as the minutes pass, even if in the 67th minute they risk a lot on Provod’s initiative, neutralized by a great intervention from Svilar who keeps his team afloat.

In the 74th minute, however, the Roma goalkeeper could do nothing with Masopust’s right-foot shot from distance, left too free to kick and direct the 2-0 to the corner. It is the goal that effectively closes the discussion by cutting off the legs of Roma, who risk also collecting the hat trick in injury time and who will now have the last two matches to try to secure qualification and first place in the group.

Roma qualifies if: Europa League, the yellow and red combinations

The 2-0 defeat at Slavia Prague is bad for Roma. The glass half full is that the chances of qualifying and passing the round remain very good. Those half-empty concerns the bad performance of the Giallorossi and the fact that first place in the group (which directly qualifies for the round of 16, skipping the play-off with one of the Champions League third-placed teams) is not a given. Roma now have to face Servette away and Sheriff Tiraspol at the Olimpico: a draw with Servette (beaten 4-0 in the first leg) in the next match may be enough for Mourinho’s team to qualify, but if they lose in Switzerland at that point the level with the Sheriff may no longer be enough because the Giallorossi would risk finishing second at 10 points on equal points with Servette and that point would come into play in the direct clashes with the Swiss.

In terms of first place in the group, however, Slavia Prague is scary because they are tied on points and in head-to-head matches. Not only that: the Czech Republic team is ahead of the Giallorossi in goal difference (+8 for Slavia, +5 for Mourinho’s team). The third-placed team “relegates” to the Conference League play-offs. Furthermore, Roma are certain that they will no longer be able to go last in group G, and will therefore remain in the European cups even after the final match of the Europa League group scheduled for 14 December.

Europa League Group G standings

Slavia Prague 9 points

Rome 9 points

Served 4 points

Sheriff 1 point

Group G, schedule for the last two days

Fifth day (30 November, 9pm)

Servette-Roma, Sheriff Tiraspol-Slavia Prague.

Sixth day (14 December, 6.45 pm):

Roma-Sheriff Tiraspol, Slavia Prague-Servette.

The criteria in case of equal points

In the event of equal points in the ranking between two or three teams, these are the criteria, in order, to decide the positions in the ranking and the passage to the next round:

Highest number of points obtained in group matches played between the teams in question (separate ranking).

Best goal difference in group matches played between teams with equal points.

Highest number of goals scored in group matches played between teams with equal points.

Goal difference in all group matches.

Highest number of goals scored in all group matches.

Highest number of goals scored away from home in all group matches.

Most wins in the group.

Most away wins in the group.

Lower disciplinary coefficient based only on cautions and expulsions received by players and team officials in all group matches (expulsion = 3 points, caution = one point).

Highest club UEFA coefficient.

Subscribe to the newsletter

