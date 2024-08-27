Mountains of waste, even special ones like paints and rubble, delimit the strip of asphalt that cuts through the pine forest of Castelporziano and connects the Cristoforo Colombo with the sea. It is a story of degradation almost as old as the pines now tormented by the cochineal that characterizes the corner of green lung near the President’s estate. Along the entire via del Lido di Castel Porziano, landfill and 24-hour prostitution are the plagues of a natural reserve to be protected and in which, during the summer season, thousands of cars pass every day to reach the Roman coast.

It is even difficult to document the degradation: the prostitutes who populate the street with chairs and umbrellas cannot stand being photographed and throw stones at the cars from which they try to immortalize the shame. “As far back as I can remember, that street has always been a street subject to prostitution and waste abandonment, and it still is today – Alessandro Ieva, M5S group leader in Municipio Roma X, tells Adnkonos – During the previous administration, as Councilor for the environment, territory and security, I had planned and implemented a major cleanup of waste from the entire street, including the internal parts of the pine forest. The operation lasted several days, with the demolition and removal of actual wooden shelters where prostitutes welcomed clients”.

“We have always tried to make the presence of the Institutions felt in those places, with targeted waste removal interventions, the presence of the Social Operations Room and requests to the Police for increasingly frequent checks. Unfortunately – he explains – as long as people continue to fuel the phenomenon of prostitution, those places will remain emblems of degradation and danger, to which, however, we cannot surrender. This is why we have always raised the issue, even now that the 5 Star Movement is in opposition, but with poor results from those who govern the city”. (by Silvia Mancinelli)