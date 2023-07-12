Rome, death of Francesco Valdiserri: sentenced to 5 years for the young woman who ran over him on the sidewalk

Chiara Silvestri, the 23-year-old who ran over and killed 18-year-old Francesco Valdiserri in Rome, was sentenced to five years. The prosecutor had asked for a sentence of 4 years and six months for her. The young woman will also have to pay a provisional amount of 800 thousand euros to the Valdiserri family.

The sentence with the abbreviated rite comes just under nine months after the accident of October 20, 2022, in which Valdiserri was hit by the Suzuki Swift driven by the girl. At the moment of impact he was walking on a sidewalk with a friend along Via Cristoforo Colombo.

The car was traveling at 80 kilometers per hour, compared to the limit of 50 in that stretch of road, while the driver had a blood alcohol level three times higher than the legal limit. The 23-year-old, currently under house arrest, said she was “shocked” by what happened.