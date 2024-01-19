Rome, De Rossi, 'I sent a message to Mourinho not out of circumstance'

“I sent a message to Mourinho, not out of circumstance. He was one of the first to send me a message when I signed for Spal, it was a necessary and right gesture.” Roma's new coach Daniele De Rossi said this at the first press conference on the eve of the match against Verona.

De Rossi, 'I will play it to the death to stay at Roma'

“The contract? The presidents Dan and Ryan were very clear on the duration of the contract and the tenor of my stay here. I said 'it's fine', put the amount and I just want a bonus for the Champions League. It wasn't blank but I would have signed blank, at the price they put, naturally I won't spend my entire career like this, but the only thing I asked him is to treat me like a coach, not like a legend, not like a former player, I don't want to go around the pitch with Romolo I will play it to the death to stay here and I think they are satisfied with this, I want to earn my confirmation on the field in a clean way.” These are the words of the new Roma coach Daniele De Rossi at the first press conference on the eve of the match against Verona.

“Is it the right time to go home? There are men who refuse and men who throw themselves in. It's not just wanting to go back to wearing a sweatshirt, a matter of affectation, one also thinks about the team and I'm sure it's a team strong and I think that the work we will have to face will have to lead us to make a good impression, also for me in terms of career development”, added De Rossi.

The former midfielder would like to be in his new role for what he did on the pitch and for how he made the team play. “You know if Guardiola said 'my football' we could listen to what he means because he has that breath of genius, as it would be for De Zerbi or for Simeone or Conte, coaches who have changed something in football. There are coaches for whom even to the eyes closed you recognize the coach's hand. If our team at the end of this journey is recognizable and the players recognize themselves in this I will be happy, if my team was able to achieve results and play well I would be happy”.

De Rossi, 'Roma is a strong team, pay attention to Verona, a solid and physical team'

“We also found some problems while watching the matches. I don't think that Roma played as badly as they said, but they played some matches very well and others very badly, this ups and downs was the problem. They had some alternations from the point of view of performance on the pitch , we are giving ourselves the ideas and reasons but it would be disrespectful to say it here in the press conference. Live you are impressed when you see when Dybala, Lukaku, Pellegrini touch the ball… the one who impressed me is Pisilli, I didn't think he was so strong.” These are the words of the new Roma coach, Daniele De Rossi in the first press conference on the eve of the match against Verona.

“First of all, Verona is a team coached by a person I respect a lot who kept the bar straight at a time when Verona was thinking of something completely different. It is a solid team, structured for the physicality of its players, the “The emotion of the debut shouldn't play tricks on us. There may be a bit of bad mood but we will all have to be very warm, me on the bench, the players and the people outside”, added De Rossi.

Roma, De Rossi, 'my inspiration comes from the way of playing with a 4-man defence'

“3-man or 4-man defence? I fall in love with this work with Spalletti and the final blow comes from Luis Enrique, so my love and inspiration comes from this way of playing, which is 4-man. But this team was built with 3, he's been playing like this for years and so I'll have the chance to decide until the end. We've tried both things, maybe he'll play some games with 3, others with 4, depending on what the match strategy will be.” . Roma's new coach Daniele De Rossi said this at the first press conference on the eve of the match against Verona.

The former midfielder and Giallorossi flag would prefer there was no talk of a “calming effect” regarding his choice. “I'm not stupid, the calming effect is a bit of a bad way of defining the choice. I think that perhaps with other coaches here the reaction could have been even worse. No one is more capable than Roma fans of knowing how to love two people together, no one will take away their love for Mourinho but I think they can do it with me too. It's normal that I wasn't chosen for the dazzling results with Spal, I'm not stupid, but calming is bad, I think various aspects were taken into consideration in the choice”.

De Rossi didn't expect to return to Roma like this. “One doesn't think that they would send away the most successful coach and take you. I expected to become one but in a more gradual process. The history of coaches who came in on an interim basis and then stayed is full, the latest being Palladino who I don't think was chosen to be one but then he earned confirmation since he is now one of the 2-3 best there is. I don't have to pretend that I've never been in here, I don't have to pretend that I don't want to good for Pellegrini, Cristante…then on the pitch I feel like the coach, the feeling is that they like what they hear on the pitch”, continued De Rossi.

Rome, De Rossi, 'The objective is a place in the Champions League'

“What Rome would I like? I smile not because of the question but because I see faces I know and that I didn't think I'd find. The first training sessions give you answers up to a certain point, we'll have to see how long we can maintain this intensity, they go to two thousand, they absorb quickly those 2-3 concepts, no more, that we want to put in.” Roma's new coach Daniele De Rossi said this in his first press conference on the eve of the match against Verona. “We would be happy if we were among the top 4 in the table, it's not easy but it's a goal to aim for. When you change coaches there are problems, it's not a rare thing in the world of football, I have to see what are the things that I think They don't work for me and I assure you that you won't make it in 2-3 days. Luckily, I'm a fan of this team and therefore I don't have to watch the videos again because I've seen them all, it's the team I know best in the world. and therefore we shortened that study phase”, added De Rossi.

Rome, De Rossi, 'I felt Totti showed me his happiness and amazement'

“Did I hear from Totti? We spoke, he sent me good luck in which he showed me his happiness and amazement. We spoke a couple of times, we promised to see each other and we'll spend some time time together which is something we always enjoy.” Roma's new coach, Daniele De Rossi, said this in the press conference on the eve of Roma-Verona.

