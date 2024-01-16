Rome, Daniele De Rossi coach after Mourinho's dismissal

José Mourinho is no longer the coach of Roma (here are the details of his farewell): the Special One pays for the team's disappointing season. Demerits of him or gaps in the squad? “There is a coach who people think is José Harry Mourinho Potter who raises expectations”Mou had said last Saturday before the match against Milan, the last of his adventure at the helm of the Giallorossi.

In the capital the fans were divided on the topic and responsibilities of a year that sees Roma ninth in the standings (-22 from Inter, but only -5 from the Champions League zone occupied by Fiorentina), eliminated in the Italian Cup (by Lazio…) and in the Europa League playoffs after second place in a not impossible group.

However, it is now a secondary matter, the reality is that the Portuguese coach is no longer the coach of Roma and in his place someone else will lead the team until the end of the season trying to win at least a place in next year's Cups and, why not, competing in the Europa League (after the final lost on penalties against Sevilla last season).

Who will be the new Giallorossi coach? The Friedkins seem to have decided: all the clues point to Daniele De Rossi. A flag on the Roma bench, a choice that is a bit reminiscent of the one that Milan made a few years ago, when he called Rino Gattuso (promoting him in that case from Primavera), then obtaining excellent results from that decision.

Daniele De Rossi, from Captain Future to Mister Roma

The former midfielder and flag is ready to move from Captain Future to Mister Roma today. Without looking too far ahead: a “ferryman” contract until June. An important chance. It's true that there are names going around in the capital for next season (like Antonio Conte, not only a Giallorossi dream…), but Daniele De Rossi will have 6 months to convince everyone to confirm it on the bench. He is missing the white smoke, but everything leads to the appointment: after 18 seasons as a player he should be the new coach of the team for which his heart beats.

