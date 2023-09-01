It will be for the satisfaction of having contributed decisively to the third stellar blow of his management, or perhaps because the trench made of silence and discretion that has always characterized the management of Rome has also slowly opened slightly. The fact is that Dan Friedkin, now an expert on the yellow and red market dynamics (after having been the protagonist of the negotiations to bring Moutinho and Wijnaldum to the capital) seems to have taken a liking to it and – two days before ‘Lukaku Day’ – has chosen to “let his guard down ” and express all the satisfaction for the engagement of Big Rom.

satisfaction

—

The Romanist number one has chosen to break the silence away from Trigoria. In fact, Friedkin opted for Montecarlo (home of the Champions League draws and, in a few hours, the Europa League) to indulge – even if for a few seconds – the questions of one of the Italian reporters present in the Principality. “We are very happy” explained Friedkin senior to Tuttomercatoweb, “it was a great market for Roma. Lukaku was a great blow.” A few words, but clear and peremptory – especially if spoken by the tycoon who has made a low profile his trademark – which reveal the conviction of the top management of Trigoria that they have given Mou a squad capable of competing at high levels above all the fronts. Now it’s up to Special One to make the efforts and investment of the Friedkin family bear fruit on the field. Perhaps winning a trophy that would further consecrate coaches and owners as some of the characters who have influenced (and won) the most in the history of Rome.