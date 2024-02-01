Despite the criticisms and controversies that have erupted over the measure, it seems that Bologna will not remain the only large Italian province that aspires to become City 30. Indeed, it is now a certainty, given that Rome has also decided to reduce the speed limit to 30 km/h in many of its streets: in total there will be around 70 new 30 km/h roads in Rome, widespread not only in the historic center but also in the suburbs beyond the ring road.

Towards the City 30

The objective of the Capitoline administration seems clear: avoiding at least initially the major guidelines, on secondary roads reducing the maximum speed allowed to 30 km/h represents an achievable target, thus gradually reaching 70% of Roman roads with this new limit. A concrete example in this sense: in recent days an Environmental Island-Zone 30 was inaugurated in Casal Monastero, the extreme north-eastern outskirts of the capital, on the main road of via Ratto delle Sabine, where the new vertical and horizontal signs indicating the limit have been placed speed at 30 km/h.

Lower the limits

“Urban space can change for the better even with 'light' interventions. It can change our security and our relationship with the space we live in. It's not just a place to lower your speed but a recovery of space, with greenery – the words of the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri reported by Ansa – The reduction of speed makes the road more accessible. For us, these interventions are steps forward. Not just plugging the holes: Rome must not only be fixed but transformed, and these interventions have a very high rate of transformation even with limited time and resources.”

Rome like Bologna?

It is therefore reasonable to expect new interventions such as the one mentioned above to commute the Capital of Italy in a new City 30. This is because from Bologna, the first large Italian city to undergo this sort of evolution, the data that is arriving is encouraging: the first two weeks of Città 30 in the Emilian capital ended with a decreasing percentage of accidents, -21% compared to the same period in 2023.