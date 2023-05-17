Rome goes from 22nd to 11th place in the ranking of the cities most loved by the rich and threatens Milan in tenth position

Rome it has become the favorite Italian residence of the wealthy and undermines the place of Milan. This is what emerges from the ranking drawn up annually by Barnes Global Property Handbook. Paris remains in first place among the most desirable cities, followed by Miami, New York, Austin And Dubai. The Capital, however, climbs from 22nd to 11th place and is placed right behind Milan in tenth position.

Rome it is also considered the third most attractive luxury real estate market after Tokyo And London. “Investments in luxury hospitality – writes the Barnes observatory – also bring with them a greater attractiveness of the city in terms of the real estate market, so much so as to justify the leap in the world ranking of cities from Scrooge”. An example is the opening ofAmbassador hotels which marks the return of Intercontinental in Rome after 7 years.

The strategy to snatch the Italian supremacy in luxury from Milan was well explained by the Tourism Councilor of Rome, Honored Alexander: “In the 5-star luxury sector alone, the number of rooms will increase by 30% by 2025 and double within the next 5 years. The main luxury brands will open, which were not there until now, generating new employment opportunities and important economic repercussions on the city’s economy, going to cover a lack of high-end structures that give an upward boost to the quality of the service, but also to the image of the Rome destination on an international level”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

