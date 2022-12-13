Massacre of the condominium in Rome, the fourth woman hit by Campiti dies

The lady has passed away Fabiana De Angelis, 57 years old, who was injured in the shooting that took place on Sunday morning in Fidene. The woman is the fourth victim of Claudio Campiti. The Sant’Andrea hospital management communicated in a note that the diagnostic tests carried out in these hours have highlighted an irreversible clinical picture. For this, the brain death of the patient was declared. “The Company expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family”.

Massacre of the condominium in Rome, Campiti received the basic income for two years

He perceived the income of citizenship from April 2020 to September 2022, Claudio Campiti, the man who carried out the massacre on Sunday in Rome. This is what emerges from the investigation carried out by the carabinieri, at the disposal of the prosecutor, also on the man’s balance sheet.









