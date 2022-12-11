Three women killed and 4 injured in a condominium dispute that ended badly. It happens in Rome, in the northern suburbs, precisely in the former hamlet of Fidene, the hill of high-rise buildings that stands out in Colle Salario, overlooking the Grande Raccordo Anulare.

“I’ll kill you all.” In a bar in via Monte Giberto the tragedy of madness takes place at the end of a condominium dispute. It was a meeting of the condominiums of the “Valle Verde” consortium, a consortium of second homes located on Lake Turano, between the towns of Ascrea and Rocca Sinibalda. The owners met periodically in the gazebo of the bar in via Giberto 21.

The shooting happened around 9.30am. After the condominium meeting Claudio Campiti, one of the condominiums, aged 57, entered the bar, pulled out a pistol and started shooting in an American film scenario: he hit 3 women and killed them, then continued shooting and injured four others people transported to hospitals in code red.

The killer blocked by the other condominiums and disarmed by the Carabinieri

According to reconstructions, following the meeting Campiti entered the gazebo, blocking the entrance and shouted: “Now I’m going to kill you all”. Then he started shooting. The target of him were the leaders of the consortium. At one point the man ceased fire, possibly because the gun jammed. To which those present tried to stop him by jumping on him. A man, another 67-year-old member of the consortium, tried to disarm him and was injured because in the scuffle a shot was fired that grazed his face.

The Carabinieri called by some passers-by arrive instantly but can do little except track down the man based on the description and find him walking. They disarmed him, threw him to the ground and handcuffed him. The agents of the State Police and forensics also intervened and examined the scene of the events. The man is now in custody in the Carabinieri barracks of the Radiomobile Nucleus in Rome.

The provisional balance: 3 dead and 4 seriously injured

There are three victims of the shooting: they are Sabina Sperandio, Elisabetta Silenzi and Nicoletta Golisano. The ambulances run because the madman in his murderous fury leaves 4 bodies on the ground. They will go to the Gemelli Polyclinic, to Sandro Pertini and to Sant’Andrea. All in red code. One of the injured is a woman hit in the head, in very serious condition. Another person had a heart attack instead. An approximately 80-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was transported to the Umberto I.

The dramatic tale

“He came in, closed the door and said: ‘I’ll kill you all’, and then he started shooting.” A woman present at the meeting of the consortium of condominiums tells it where the man exploded several gunshots, killing three women and wounding two others and a man. “I got under a table and went out on all fours-she says. I don’t know if the gun jammed, but I’m still in shock”.

The killer

The shooter was Claudio Ciampiti, 57 years old. The man was unemployed and, according to the story of one of the consortium members who fortunately was not present at the meeting, he was in arrears with the payments of the condominium fees. Unlike the others, Ciampiti lived permanently in the consortium, in the basement of a house that hadn’t been completed yet. He had no relationships with the other consortium members and lived in a condition of isolation and discomfort. The man was carrying two magazines and pockets full of other bullets. The weapon, apparently, is a pistol stolen from a shooting range.

The reasons that prompted Campiti to make this gesture are not yet fully understood. It seems that for some time he had had conflicts with the board of directors of the “Valle Verde” consortium, as demonstrated by the delusional posts he had written against them on a blog.

