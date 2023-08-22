Splendor in Living Imaginations: A Roman Nocturnal Journey of Poetry and Music. There is a mystical intersection between art and spirituality, a sacred place where the word joins the melody to create a universal language that manages to touch the soul. And on August 27, 2023, at the Teatro di Marcello in Rome, this place will become more than a metaphor.

Rudolf Steiner, an Austrian philosopher who has dedicated his life to exploring the connection between science, art and spirituality, will be at the center of “Meditation in Music”, a unique event that combines music and poetry to create an experience of pure transcendence.

Giovanni Narici, Jacopo Narici and Angelo Filippo Jannoni Sebastianini will give voice to this musical journey. Giovanni, an artist whose life has been a continuous journey in search of a form of expression that corresponded to his sensitivity, approaches poetry and music with an almost religious fervor. His musical roots lie in the psychedelic rock of the Doors, but it is interplay and improvisation that forge his artistic identity.

Next to him is Angelo Filippo Jannoni Sebastianini, a man who has dedicated his life to creating a melting pot of art and culture in Rome. Founder of the IL TEMPIETTO artistic movement, Angelo is an actor, director, theater producer and, above all, a visionary who has given life to a wide range of artistic projects, from poetry to music to painting.

The event will take place in one of the most fascinating places in Rome, the Archaeological Park of the Teatro di Marcello. Prior to the concert, ticket holders will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the park, an experience that promises to be every bit as memorable as the musical event itself.

“Meditation in Music” is not only a concert, but also an invitation to experience the beauty and power of words and music, experienced as a single flow of artistic expression. It is a journey through history, art and spirituality, an experience that promises to awaken the imagination and take the listener to a new level of understanding and appreciation of art.

It’s an event that doesn’t just want to be heard, but lived, an appointment for all those who believe in the power of art to transform and inspire. In other words, it’s an experience worth having. So, if you find yourself in Rome on August 27, do yourself a favor and book yourself a ticket. You will not regret it.