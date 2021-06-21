The rainbow metro of the Colosseo stop in Rome, signed by Netflix to celebrate the month of Pride, lasted just 24 hours. Just one day after its inauguration, the rainbow installation in one of the central stops of the Capitoline subway was vandalized. The site was the first to report the news Gay.it.

Someone, who obviously does not stand out for intelligence, has thought of tearing the rainbow that decorated the Colosseum metro, a few steps from the gay street of Rome. The installation will still be restored, with all due respect to those who have not seen it favorably. Meanwhile, just today it was officially announced that Roma Pride will take place, after the doubts of the past few days, and will be held on Saturday 26 June.

One day. It lasted a day. pic.twitter.com/Wcg7mMMK8X – Just Marco (@MarcoBlown) June 21, 2021

