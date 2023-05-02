She “dared” to do her job, that is to check that travelers had tickets, and for this reason she was brutally attacked: a woman who works in the Rome subway was punched for asking a man who had jumped over the turnstile, to show the travel document, which he evidently did not have.

The episode of violence was denounced by the secretaries Faisa Cisal of Rome and Lazio Antonio Cannone and Gianluca Donati, it would date back to Sunday 30 April. “The fault of the worker was only that of having asked a troublemaker who had just climbed over the turnstiles for a travel document – they report in a note – The man, after hitting the woman, then ran away and we understand that he still hasn’t has been identified. The worker, then taken to the emergency room, was diagnosed with a 20-day prognosis”.

The press release denounces: “Unfortunately, the attacks on local public transport workers continue without significant measures being taken by companies to protect workers. All our closeness and solidarity goes to my colleague. We are here, ready to denounce the attacks and seek solutions to this scourge”.