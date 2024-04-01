The Air Force aircraft from Thailand landed today at Ciampino Airport, bringing back to Rome an Italian little girl who had been hospitalized urgently in Phuket in recent days following the onset of a complex pathology. The Farnesina announced this in a statement. The repatriation operation, requested by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, became necessary following a delicate emergency intervention which stabilized the child's condition, but required a safe return. Minister Tajani, in agreement with the Presidency of the Council, therefore favored the intervention of the Air Force with a dedicated flight necessary to guarantee the minor a transfer that was as short and less invasive as possible, in light of the delicate clinical picture and the very young age of the patient.

Since the beginning of this delicate matter, the Italian Embassy in Bangkok, in close coordination with the Unit for the Protection of Italians Abroad of the Farnesina, has provided all necessary assistance to the compatriot and her family members, keeping close contacts with relatives and with the Italian hospital, as well as raising awareness among local hospital authorities of the importance of the case and the need for rapid medical repatriation. The little girl was immediately admitted to a hospital in the capital.

“I am happy that she has returned home and I take this opportunity to send her my best wishes,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a statement.

The Vice Prime Minister also thanked the Air Force personnel who managed the return of his compatriot, the officials of the Farnesina and the Diplomatic Headquarters for the work carried out, underlining the “constant commitment of the Italian Government for the protection of our compatriots in the world ”.