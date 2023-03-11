Rome, chef Manuel Costa killed in front of his restaurant

Emanuele Costanza, a 41-year-old known as chef Manuel Costa, was killed in Rome with a gunshot to the head a few meters from his restaurant.

owner ofOsteria degli Artistilocated in the Esquilino district, in Rome, the cook, who was a cousin of the former competitor of Big Brother Floriana Secondi, was shot dead on the evening of Friday 10 March a few meters from her restaurant.

The killer, 43-year-old Fabio Giaccio, turned himself in shortly after the murder. “We had a fight and I killed him,” the man told investigators.

“It’s inside the car, you can find it there,” the killer told the policemen. The body of chef Manuel Costa, in fact, was inside his gray Mercedes, a few meters from his restaurant, located in via Germano Sommeiller, with the weapon used for the crime next to it.

“We had a fight and I killed him,” confessed the assassin. The suspicion of the policemen is that behind the crime there was a debt in the drug dealing environment.

Both the victim and the murderer, in fact, had drug records. However, it is not excluded that the motive may concern the business of the restaurant managed by chef Manuel Costa since the two were former partners.