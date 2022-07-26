Midfield and defense on entry, midfield and attack on exit: these are the plans on which Roma GM Tiago Pinto is moving back from Portugal. For the back department, with Zagadou on stand by because his physical conditions are not convincing, the odds of Eric Bailly of Manchester United are on the rise. Twenty-eight years old, Ivorian, strong physique, Mou knows him well, he had him in England, and knows that the defender needs to relaunch after only 4 appearances in the Premier League last season. This is why Roma moved with the English for a loan with the right of redemption: the possibility of an agreement is there and it is also concrete, but now it is the player who must take a step. Because Bailly earns over 4 million and it is a salary that Roma cannot and does not want to reach.