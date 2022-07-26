With Zagadou on standby (doubts about the physical conditions), the Giallorossi tackle the player leaving the Red Devils. Negotiations are also continued for the Dutch PSG. However, both should reduce the salary
Midfield and defense on entry, midfield and attack on exit: these are the plans on which Roma GM Tiago Pinto is moving back from Portugal. For the back department, with Zagadou on stand by because his physical conditions are not convincing, the odds of Eric Bailly of Manchester United are on the rise. Twenty-eight years old, Ivorian, strong physique, Mou knows him well, he had him in England, and knows that the defender needs to relaunch after only 4 appearances in the Premier League last season. This is why Roma moved with the English for a loan with the right of redemption: the possibility of an agreement is there and it is also concrete, but now it is the player who must take a step. Because Bailly earns over 4 million and it is a salary that Roma cannot and does not want to reach.
wijnaldum, it is
–
While waiting to thin out the midfield, with the departures of Villar and Diawara almost mandatory and the possible one of Veretout, Roma continues to negotiate also for Wijnaldum. Same speech as Bailly: Roma cannot and does not want to spend for a salary of 5 or 6 million, it takes an effort from the player and another from the PSG. The good relations between the properties lead to optimism, also because he is the classic type of player (31 years old, expert, winning), which Mourinho likes. Sales chapter: in attack Carles Perez is always closer to Celta Vigo, Sampdoria has asked for Bove but for Roma he is not transferable, at the moment El Shaarawy is not close to either Monza or Atalanta because Mourinho has not given the ok to assignment. And the player himself is not so convinced of leaving.
July 26
