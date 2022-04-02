Some voice recordings confirm the alleged relationship between Sabrina Quaresima and the student of the Montale high school in Rome

Over the last few days on the web there is nothing but talk of the alleged relationship between Sabrina Lent and the student of the Montale high school in Rome. A few have popped up recently chat which would confirm the existence of a presumed one relation. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

The story between Sabrina Quaresima and the adult student continues to make noise. The woman, who has 50 years and it’s principal of the Montale high school in Rome, allegedly violated the code of Conduct of civil servants because of the alleged relationship with a high school student enrolled at his school.

Despite the woman had denied all, some chats came that would confirm the end of their history. To report the text of the voice recordings between the principal and the student was the “Republic”.

As you understand by messages of whatspp, it was the same 18-year-old who decided to end the relationship. These are his words:

I think it is better to bring our relationship back to an institutional level, as it should be between a student and a principal, but I remain available for the good of the school.

However, already in the previous days, the high school student had expressed the will to put a final point to the relationship with the 50-year-old that lasted about a month. The message reads:

Sabrina, I think it’s better not to see us anymore, I’m not ready to give you what you want, I’ve already decided and I’m not going back.

Sabrina Quaresima, feeling wound because of the refusal, he persisted in getting one conversation face to face:

But do you know what I wanted? I am a person who gets excited easily, which is why my messages seemed so full of emphasis. But I want to talk about it face to face, because it seems strange to me that before there was all this grip and in one day everything changed.

Later, the 18-year-old revealed the truth to her reason so he decided to end the relationship. The high school student met one lass with which he intends to learn more. In light of this, his request was only to have a institutional relationship: