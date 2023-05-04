Misstep by the Giallorossi in the race for the first four places: ahead with Pharaoh (who was later injured), Caldirola fixed the result on equal terms. José leaves before the final whistle
It ends 1-1 between Monza and Rome. El Shaarawy’s goal was answered by a feat by Caldirola, all in the first half.
ALL IN THE FIRST HALF
—
The evening is a celebration for the salvation conquered arithmetically with six days to spare in Serie A. And Raffaele Palladino chooses the classic suit, the 3-4-2-1, with Caprari winning the ballot with Valoti in the last few hours before the meeting. The player who grew up in the Giallorossi youth teams joins Colpani behind Mota Carvalho. José Mourinho, struggling with a long series of injuries, has decidedly limited choices. In front it’s up to Abraham with Solbakken and El Shaarawy in support for a mirror 3-4-2-1. While Cristante is in the center of the defense. Monza started strong, as usual especially at home, which after 45 seconds found the goal with a left foot from Mota Carvalho which forced Rui Patricio for a corner. Roma’s first response comes in the 14th minute: Pellegrini’s free-kick and Cristante’s header with Di Gregorio blocking. But the trembling side of the Monza start is the Brianza goalkeeper. In the 24th minute he mismanages a ball on the restart, Abraham soils his build from below, El Shaarawy kicks for the first time and finds Pablo Marì on the line but on the second attempt the number 92 gives the Giallorossi the lead. Monza, who weakened in the heart of the first half, reappeared in the 31st minute with a blaze from Mota Carvalho in the 31st minute that grazed the post from the edge. Di Gregorio redeemed himself in the 36th minute by blocking a header from Ibanez from close range. In the 40th minute the draw: Rovella’s free-kick, Caldirola appears at the far post and sets the U-Power Stadium on fire with a sensational play with a volley from his left foot. It’s 1-1 and the first half ends.
LESS BRILLIANT RECOVERY
—
It starts again with Birindelli in place of Colpani (Ciurria goes up playmaker) and the classic aggressive Monza of the starts. Less than 2′ and a splendid restart finished by Pessina for Carlos Augusto puts the Brazilian just a few centimeters away from the goal after a left foot muted by Rui Patricio. The second half moved decidedly at a more dull pace, enlivened by the substitutions of Palladino and Mourinho, even if the injury of El Shaarawy, yet another one for the Giallorossi, should be noted. In the 4th minute of added time Ibanez forces Di Gregorio to fly again to remove a precise ball from the goal. Pablo Marì’s throw for Carlos a minute later almost explodes the U-Power Stadium but Rui Patricio is good at stopping the Brazilian’s attempt. A minute from the end comes Celik’s second yellow card, Mourinho leaves. He will then say that he didn’t want to see referee Chiffi because he would surely send him off. So it ends 1-1 with a point that fits perfectly into Palladino’s excellent season, now fully in the running to finish on the left side of the standings. Roma’s point, on the other hand, is only good if weighed in relation to Milan’s braking. Because Atalanta has arrived and Inter’s fourth place is now two points above.
May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 11:16 pm)
