ALL IN THE FIRST HALF

—

The evening is a celebration for the salvation conquered arithmetically with six days to spare in Serie A. And Raffaele Palladino chooses the classic suit, the 3-4-2-1, with Caprari winning the ballot with Valoti in the last few hours before the meeting. The player who grew up in the Giallorossi youth teams joins Colpani behind Mota Carvalho. José Mourinho, struggling with a long series of injuries, has decidedly limited choices. In front it’s up to Abraham with Solbakken and El Shaarawy in support for a mirror 3-4-2-1. While Cristante is in the center of the defense. Monza started strong, as usual especially at home, which after 45 seconds found the goal with a left foot from Mota Carvalho which forced Rui Patricio for a corner. Roma’s first response comes in the 14th minute: Pellegrini’s free-kick and Cristante’s header with Di Gregorio blocking. But the trembling side of the Monza start is the Brianza goalkeeper. In the 24th minute he mismanages a ball on the restart, Abraham soils his build from below, El Shaarawy kicks for the first time and finds Pablo Marì on the line but on the second attempt the number 92 gives the Giallorossi the lead. Monza, who weakened in the heart of the first half, reappeared in the 31st minute with a blaze from Mota Carvalho in the 31st minute that grazed the post from the edge. Di Gregorio redeemed himself in the 36th minute by blocking a header from Ibanez from close range. In the 40th minute the draw: Rovella’s free-kick, Caldirola appears at the far post and sets the U-Power Stadium on fire with a sensational play with a volley from his left foot. It’s 1-1 and the first half ends.