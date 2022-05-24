Aleksander Ceferinpresident of the Uefagave an exclusive interview to the microphones of Sky Sports. Among the many topics dealt with by the Slovenian manager, there was also Josè Mourinho, busy with his Rome nher first historical final of Conference League: “Josè Mourinho is an interesting figure. We have a very good relationship and I remember well when on that occasion (the Europa League final with Manchester), I showed him the trophy, and he showed me his hand with three fingers. He continued. to show it to me as he came towards me. So I asked him what he meant by that gesture and he told me that he had received a Uefa award from three different presidents: Johansson, Platini, Ceferin. He told me he was the only one. person, I’m sure he is looking forward, focused on the final. He will put all his energy into trying to be the first manager to win the Conference League. It will be a historic final for both teams. The club that wins will be the first in history to win this trophy “.