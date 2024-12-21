Saturday, December 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rome burns

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2024
in Business
0
Rome burns
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Rome is burning,” I thought as I lit a cigarette. Not because it really burned, but because something inside me—perhaps the old customs, perhaps the rituals that sustained us—seemed to be slowly burning away. Customs, without context, become obsolete, and lose their validity, and are transformed into pagan liturgies, into prayers in the air, and they pile up, and are piled up in scraps and scraps that are of no use. The customs are the echo of what we used to do, Chinese shadows cast on peeling walls. And among the customs that are lost, there are memories that scratch the mind; like seeing someone remove an earring or comb their hair with a brush, seeing a nose wrinkle or a suppressed smile after a bad joke. Things, freed from the gaze of others, lose meaning.

Suddenly it becomes urgent to dampen the echo, to fill the air with something – anything – and make it occupy as much space as possible. I always tried to live, like Flaubert, in an ivory tower, but a tide of shit breaks against its walls and is bringing it down. And perhaps it is inevitable: towers, like customs, also burn. After all, memory is a minefield of memories, songs and loves stripped of subject matter that take on a life of their own. The rest remains the same – same furniture, same faces – in this geometry altered by absence, but everything seems out of place.

#Rome #burns

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The accusations do not believe the deletion of García Ortiz and ask for backup copies of his cell phone

The accusations do not believe the deletion of García Ortiz and ask for backup copies of his cell phone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result