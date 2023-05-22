Rome, Bruno Peres against Ceres beer for a tweet: “denigratory cartoon”

On trial for a “disparaging cartoon” against Bruno Peres. The managing director of Ceres in Italy was sued for a tweet with which the well-known brewer had made fun of the former Roma full-back. The reference was to an incident in 2018, when the Brazilian defender crashed his Lamborghini into a tree at the end of an evening in which he had raised his elbow. The accusation against CEO Vittorio Luigi Galimberti is aggravated defamation.

In the offending tweet, published in July 2020, a photo of the player was published, dressed in the colors of Roma, next to that of an equally red beer from the Danish house. “Stop sending me this stuff”, the message published in English on the official profile, as if to say that some customer had jokingly sent it.

Despite the apology and the deletion of the post, the case will land in court. According to the Roman edition of Corriere della Sera, the prosecutor believes that the tweet is to be considered disparaging and damaging to the player’s image. The player, renamed Bruno Ceres by some fans, was instead acquitted last October of the charge of driving while intoxicated “due to the particular tenuousness of the fact”.