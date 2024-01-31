A 15-year-old was seriously injured, but his life is not in danger, after being stabbed in a brawl that took place near the Pigneto metro stop in Rome. Several police patrols attended the scene. The boy, Tunisian, was taken in code red to the Bambino Gesù hospital.

The agents then tracked down another boy, an Italian of South American origin, who was believed to be the alleged attacker, who was also injured and transported to hospital under code yellow. According to an initial reconstruction, there were about ten participants in the brawl and investigations are now underway to trace them.