Six, perhaps seven, entered a well-known Roman nightlife venue in the Ponte Milvio area, in via Tor di Quinto, and kidnapped a boy: it is Danilo Valeri, son of Maurizio Valeri, recently released from prison where he was finished after an anti-drug blitz in San Basilio, owner of a car wash along via del Casale di San Basilio.

The young man’s cell phone is turned off, the last trace locates it right where the kidnapping would have taken place. The group of individuals who broke into the place where he was enjoying the evening forced him to board a car: it is not excluded that the kidnapping is linked to the criminal activities of his father.

Witnesses said Valeri was inside a Japanese restaurant at the time of the blitz. The entire family is known to law enforcement for drug dealing.

Usually the area where the kidnapping took place is controlled by various police patrols: at that moment, however, they were not in the area around the premises and were unable to intervene. The searches are underway, entrusted to the Mobile Squad. Valeri’s traces have been lost for hours, the area is being beaten inch by inch by the agents.