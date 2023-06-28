Woman’s body found in a trolley next to a dumpster in Primavalle

Shock in Rome: the body of a woman was found at 4 pm today in a supermarket trolley left next to a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, in Primavalle. On the spot the agents of the Flying Squad and the Scientific Police as well as the policemen of the area police station. According to what Repubblica writes, the body would be that of a slender woman. The alarm was raised by a passerby who saw someone leave the body next to the waste bin. “The discovery of a corpse from Primavalle brings back the memory of August 15 six years ago, when in an Ama container in via Maresciallo Pilsudsky, in Parioli, Nicoletta Diotallevi’s legs were found tied with parcel tape: to kill the woman and the 62-year-old brother with whom he lived had gotten rid of the broken body,” recalls Repubblica.

