Over one hundred police officers entered Rome’s Termini station for a blitz: an extraordinary control operation to protect the safety of train passengers and operators, after the recent news stories that concerned the station.

Last in chronological order is the stabbing of an Israeli tourist, Abigail Dresner, by a young homeless person, Aleksander Chomiak, arrested for attempted murder.

The operation also concerns the surroundings of the airport, and will continue in the next few days. It was planned by the Provincial Committee in line with the directives issued by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi: it concerns a total of 120 agents including – State Police, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza – with the participation also of operators of the local Police of Rome Capital, assisted by special departments and dog teams.

This is the way the administrators have chosen to show the presence of the State in one of the areas that is considered among the most degraded and insecure in the capital.

It is only a pilot initiative, which will also be replicated in Milan and Naples, on the basis of a broader plan for the safety of the three metropolitan cities defined following the meeting of last December 16 between Minister Piantedosi and the mayors Gualtieri, Sala and Manfredi.

The raids will initially concern the main city stations and will then be extended to other areas with a higher risk of illegal phenomena.