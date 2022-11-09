Octavius whitesformer coach of Naples and Rome among many others, spoke to the microphones of Radio Radio. Among the many issues addressed, also José Mourinho and its last period on the Giallorossi bench: “THEMourinho’s work excites me “. This is the first message from whites which then continues: “If I had been the Roma coach right now, after the lost derby, I would have been insulted by 70,000 people. Mourinho’s ability is to be able to overcome certain difficult moments “.