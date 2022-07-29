The crowing of the Rooster returns to be heard from the parts of Trigoria. After Wijnaldum we will try to close the circle on Bailly and in the meantime a track is rekindled that would further strengthen the offensive department. Belotti, just released after leaving Turin, is looking for a club and would prefer to stay in Italy. He was asking for just over 3 million but over the days he could lower the claims. At 28 she is a valid one alternative to Abraham in a season that will see Roma play on three fronts. In addition, he has already played with Dybala in Palermo, with excellent results. It has a “family” management, in the sense that he and those around him take care of his future. Or his wife. This means no commissions, another important aspect.

SHOMURODOV – It could be to make room for it Shomurodov. And Torino could help out in this regard. The grenade club would like Uzbek, but not outright and at the figures that Roma would like: 18 million. Possible loan offer with right of redemption and obligation linked to appearances and goals. Shomu also like Sampdoria and Bologna and his attorney recently ruled out nothing about his client’s future. The absence in Israel could be a signal.