Rome begins to say goodbye to Benedict XVI, who died last Saturday, December 31, at the age of 95. For three days, until the funeral takes place next Thursday, thousands of people will pass before the coffin of the pope emeritus that will be exposed in the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican starting at 09:00.

The Basilica will be open until 7:00 p.m. this Monday, while on Tuesday and Wednesday access will be allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. All those citizens who want to can access without requiring any entry and the authorities expect some 35,000 people to come to watch over the mortal remains of the late pope emeritus. A historic and unprecedented event in the modern era of the Catholic Church since it is the first time that the body of a pope emeritus will be veiled while there is another exercising the Pontificate. Despite this, the Holy See has maintained the same steps to celebrate the funeral that would have occurred if the deceased Pope were in office.

“During the three days in which the coffin of the Pope emeritus will be exposed in San Pedro, that is, from the morning of January 2 to the afternoon of Wednesday the 4th, between 30,000 and 35,000 people are expected,” the prefect of Rome confessed. , Bruno Frattasi, “It will depend on several variables, including the weather, but it seems that it will be good,” he added about the possible arrival of the thousands of faithful.

Before the arrival of “between 30,000 and 35,000 people” between Monday and Thursday, security protocols have been established so that everything runs smoothly and smoothly. For this reason, the influx and departure from the Plaza de San Pedro of the faithful who come to say their last goodbye to Benedict XVI will be regulated, both at the wake for the coffin and for the funeral, in order to avoid crossing and interference between people entering and exiting.

For this reason, there will be two prearranged entrances on both sides of St. Peter’s Basilica and the exit will be in the center with the aim of regulating both critical aspects in terms of public order and protecting the safety of those who want to pay homage to Ratzinger’s coffin. .

Rome, armored



During these four days, the number of agents who will patrol the streets of the city of Rome will be reinforced, as well as the number of medical teams. “We will have at least 1,000 law enforcement officers on the ground for the funeral, a number no less than that planned for New Year’s Eve,” said the prefect of Rome, Bruno Frattasi, yesterday. “There will be medical guards, 500 Civil Protection volunteers will be hired, who will also have the mission of reporting on the queues and waiting. There will also be ambulances and 118 ambulatory posts », he added.

More faithful, about 60,000, are expected for the same Thursday, January 5, when the funeral for the emeritus pope will take place. That day the airspace over the Plaza de San Pedro will be prohibited and the reinforcement of the means of transport will be maintained to guarantee an efficient organization with regard to displacements around the city.

The funeral presided over by Pope Francis will be held in Saint Peter’s Square on Thursday, January 5 at 09:30. This will be the first time in history that a pontiff presides over the funeral of his immediate predecessor, to which the highest authorities of all countries will probably be invited.

At the end of the Eucharistic celebration on Thursday, the Ultima Commendatio and the Valedictio will take place. The coffin of the Supreme Pontiff Emeritus will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Vatican Grottoes for his burial. The place indicated by Benedict XVI to be buried will be in the crypt dedicated to the pontiffs located under the Vatican basilica, as he already revealed to his biographer, Peter Seewald.