“Infamous Lukaku” reads a banner displayed in Rome, near the Stadio Olimpico, from Curva Nord of Inter. A harsh message addressed to the Belgian by the Inter supporters. The striker is held guilty by the Nerazzurri ultras because, having returned to Chelsea, he refused Inzaghi’s return to the court and then landed in yellow and red shirt after dealing with Juventus. Lukakuafter making his debut with Roma in the final minutes of the match against Milan, is busy these days with Belgium and is demonstrating an increasing physical condition.