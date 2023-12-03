A near-tragedy occurred late yesterday evening in a building in Viale Eritrea, in the African neighborhood of Rome. A 76-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the attic gave way and she sank downstairs. The woman fell with her bed on the lower floor where renovation works are apparently underway.

The firefighters, police, carabinieri and local police intervened to assess the case and to rescue the elderly woman. Fortunately, the mattress would have cushioned the blow: the woman was injured and was taken to hospital under code red with some injuries. She only suffered some fractures to her right arm.

The two apartments involved, on the seventh and sixth floors of the building, were seized. There was no one in the building below at the time of the collapse, but as a precaution the entire building at number 36 viale Eritrea was evacuated.