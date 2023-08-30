Ambush Don Coluccia, courageous priest. 28-year-old Belarusian tries to run him over with his scooter; arrested

Fear yesterday afternoon in via dell’Archeologia, in the Roman suburb of Tor Bella Monacawhere a march for legality was underway with Don Antonio Coluccia“priest courage”, originally from Lecce who has been committed against organized crime and drug dealing for 25 years.

The priest was joined by a man on a scooter who, after recognizing him, attempted to run him over. The man ended up hitting an agent of his escort. The policemen hit the attacker with two bullets in the forearm.

The man, after being stopped at the end of a scuffle, was transported, together with the injured policeman, to the Casilino hospital. It is a 28-year-old Belarusian, already known by the police.

