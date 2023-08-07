Rome, the thieves attempt to burgle Minister Tajani’s house but fail thanks to the burglar alarm

Sunday night the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani suffered an attempted theft in his private home in the Parioli area, in Rome. According to what is learned from Agi, the criminals – still unknown – would have climbed up to the minister’s apartment using a gutter as a lever and then trying to force a French door and be able to break into the house. Fortunately, however, the burglar alarm took care of stopping them, which went off immediately and sent the thieves to flight.

After the attempted theft, the deputy premier has alerted the escort and on the spot the carabinieri with the relief section of via In Selci for scientific technical support. The French door railings were examined for useful fingerprints. The images of the security cameras of the building and of the nearby streets are being examined. We are working to identify those responsible for the crime.

