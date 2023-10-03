ROME. A man attacked two foreigners with machetes in via Casilina, in Rome. The two victims of the attack, who were in front of a kebab shop, were hit in various parts of the body. One of the two was transported to San Giovanni and risks his life while the other was hospitalized at Umberto I and is not believed to be serious. Officers from the Sant’Ippolito and San Lorenzo police stations intervened on site. The investigations are conducted by the Prenestino police station and the Rome Flying Squad.