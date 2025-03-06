































































































































































































































































The encounter Rome – Athletic from the Europa League, which is played in Stadio Olimpico di Rome to 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League per M+, Champions League 3 per M+, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Rome – Athletic

Classification and statistics between Rome – Athletic

He Rome Currently occupies the position number 15 of the Europa League with 12 points, while its rival, the

Athleticoccupies the Post 2 With 19 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the Europa League Days, the Rome calendar, the Athletic calendar and the Europa League statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Europa League.