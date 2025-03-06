28 ‘

Lack of Artem Dovbyk (Rome).

28 ‘

Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

24 ‘ Gianluca Mancini (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

24 ‘ Lack of Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club).

23′

Change in Athletic Club, enters the field Aitor Paredes replacing Dani Vivian due to an injury.

23′

The game resumes.

21 ‘

The game is stopped due to a Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) injury.

21 ‘

Attempt standing under sticks to the ground. Artem Dovbyk (Rome) right auction from the center of the area. Assisted by Niccolò Pison.

20 ‘

Outside, Athletic Club. Dani Vivian tried in depth but Nico Williams was in the offside.

20 ‘

Corner, Rome. Corner committed by Oscar de Marcos.

20 ‘

Outside, Rome. Paulo Dybala tried in depth but Tommaso Baldanzi was in the offside.

19 ‘

Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.

19 ‘

Devyne Rensch (Rome) has received a foul on the right wing.

19 ‘

Lack of Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

17 ‘

Rejected auction from Niccolò Pison (Rome) right auction from the left side of the box.

15 ‘

Artem Dovbyk (Rome) has received a foul in the opposite field.

15 ‘

Lack of Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).

14 ‘

Gianluca Mancini (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

14 ‘

Lack of Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club).

13 ‘

Lack of Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club).

13 ‘

Paulo Dybala (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

11 ‘

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.

11 ‘

Lack of Bryan Cristante (Rome).

10 ‘

Lack of Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

10 ‘

Mile Svilar (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

7 ‘

Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.

7 ‘

Lack of Gianluca Mancini (Rome).

6 ‘

The game resumes.

6 ‘

The game is stopped due to an injury Paulo Dybala (Rome).

5 ‘

Auction failed by Unai Gómez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the area.

3 ‘

Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) auction auction from outside the area.

2 ‘

Lack of Bryan Cristante (Rome).

2 ‘

Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises