Lack of Artem Dovbyk (Rome).
Change in Athletic Club, enters the field Aitor Paredes replacing Dani Vivian due to an injury.
23′
The game resumes.
21 ‘
The game is stopped due to a Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) injury.
Attempt standing under sticks to the ground. Artem Dovbyk (Rome) right auction from the center of the area. Assisted by Niccolò Pison.
Outside, Athletic Club. Dani Vivian tried in depth but Nico Williams was in the offside.
Corner, Rome. Corner committed by Oscar de Marcos.
Outside, Rome. Paulo Dybala tried in depth but Tommaso Baldanzi was in the offside.
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.
Devyne Rensch (Rome) has received a foul on the right wing.
Lack of Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Rejected auction from Niccolò Pison (Rome) right auction from the left side of the box.
Artem Dovbyk (Rome) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).
Gianluca Mancini (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club).
Lack of Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club).
Paulo Dybala (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Bryan Cristante (Rome).
Lack of Nico Williams (Athletic Club).
Mile Svilar (Rome) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Gianluca Mancini (Rome).
6 ‘
The game resumes.
6 ‘
The game is stopped due to an injury Paulo Dybala (Rome).
Auction failed by Unai Gómez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the area.
Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) auction auction from outside the area.
Lack of Bryan Cristante (Rome).
Maroan Sannadi (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Start first part.
Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises
