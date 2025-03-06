03/06/2025



The Europa League brings us a high voltage confrontation Between AS Roma and Athletic Club of Bilbao, two historical teams that seek to take another step on their way to the title. The clash between Italians and Basques promises emotion, intensity and a top -level tactical duel in a tie that occurs matched.

The Athletic Club arrives at the match with the Low of Oihan Sancetwho has not recovered from his injury. For its part, AS Roma has the presence of Paulo Dybala, who has been highlighted as one of the most observed players in this match.

Athletic’s fans show Great Illusion and Hopedespite recognizing the difficulty of confrontation against Rome. An intense duel is expected, with players like Iñaki Williams and Tammy Abraham seeking to make a difference in the scoreboard.

This confrontation represents a crucial opportunity for both teams on their way to the final of the Europa League. As Roma will seek to take advantage of its local status, while Athletic Club will try to surprise and approach its 100 European victory.









What time is Rome – Athletic Club of Europa League

The Athletic Club and AS Roma face this Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League final. The meeting will be played In the Olympic Stadio of Rome at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Where to see Athletic on TV and online against Rome, Europa League party

In Spain, the match will be broadcast live on television through the Movistar+ Canal and M+ Champions League (Dial 7 and 60).

Background of the confrontation

Athletic Club and AS Roma do not have an extensive history of clashes but the last time they met this season in the Europa League UEFA League Phase. The meeting ended with a draw, reflecting equality between both teams.

Despite the lack of official duels between the two, Athletic already knows what it is to face Italian teams in Europe. In previous seasons, Lions have measured their forces against clubs such as Juventus, Napoli or Torino, with disparate results. Now, with the opportunity to Write a new chapter in its historythe rojiblancos will look for a positive result in the Olympic Stadio to face the second leg in San Mamés.