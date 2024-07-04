Best cities for cycling in Italy: Rome, Milan and Florence make up the podium

According to theAdventure Travel Trade Associatein 2023 a third of global travel tourism fell into the “adventure tourism” and this number is set to increase through the summer of 2024, as more travelers seek out experience-based vacations to create memories.

Luckily, experts at buycycle they analyzed several factors related to cycling, including cycling routes, length of cycling routes, number of bike tours and green spaces, to discover the most cycle-friendly cities in italy, perfect for bike lovers to enjoy this summer.

The 10 best cities for cycling in Italy

Rome takes the top spot as the best city for cycling in Italy. The area around Rome has a whopping 11,433 cycle paths, with an estimated total distance of 680,626 km – the second longest combined length of cycle paths on the list.

Rome It leads all Italian cities with 108 bike tours and leads the way in the number of natural areas and green spaces with 151, offering ample panoramic points to explore by bike.

In second place is Milanwhich boasts a cycling route length of 1,941,104 km, supported by 13,397 available cycling routes, indicating that the region offers a variety of options for cyclists of all experience levels.

Milan It is an essential destination for cycling enthusiasts and offers excellent cycling opportunities, ensuring that visitors can experience culture and the outdoors.

Rounding off the first three is one of the key cities of the Italian Renaissance, Florencewhich has 63 bike tours, the second largest number on our list. Many of these tours pass by some of Florence’s most famous and beautiful buildings.

Despite not having as many cycling routes as Rome or Milan, Florence still came in sixth in this category, with its vast selection of 2,562 options, for a total length of 267,089 km, again placing it sixth in this area.

Top tips for safe cycling in Italy

Buycycle experts recommend the following tips for those who want to cycle safely and make the most of their outdoor holidays: