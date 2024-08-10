Rome, assault in the night of acrobat thieves: they burgle the apartment of a former parliamentary journalist. Loot of one million euros

A million euro theft in an apartment on Via Courmayeur, in the Cortina d’Ampezzo area of ​​Rome. The thieves entered the apartment last night through a window on the third floor. Once inside they managed to find the keys to the safe and ransacked it. A husband and wife, both pensioners, were in the apartment and were sleeping in the bedroom and did not notice anything. Gold and silver jewelry worth one million euros and two thousand euros in cash were stolen. The police from the Ponte Milvio police station are investigating.

Former RAI parliamentary journalist among victims Dominic of the Judge, 85 years old, and his wife, 82 years old. This is reported by the Evening Courier.