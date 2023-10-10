The eighth edition of Rome Art Week, which will take place this year, was presented in the Aula Giulio Cesare of the Campidoglio from 23 to 28 October 2023 offering the public a rich calendar of exhibitions, open studios, performances, talks, events and guided tours and thus networking artists, galleries, foundations, foreign cultural institutes, independent spaces, curators and art lovers.

The press conference, moderated by Marco Ancora – CIU National Head of Culture Department, was attended by Massimiliano Padovan Di Benedetto – creator and director of RAW and president of KOU_cultural association for the promotion of visual arts, Alessandro Onorato – Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital, Mariano Angelucci – president of the Tourism Commission, Giulia Silvia Ghia – councilor for cultural policies, educational policies, sports and youth policies, Massimo Scaringella – coordinator of RAW International Relations, Ghislain Robert Mayaud – curator of the project Beyond the Clouds at Villa Altieri, Fabio Milani – responsible for “Artists” RAW, Elena Piccioni – responsible for “Guided Tours” RAW, Greta Alberta Tirloni – responsible for “Punti di vista” RAW, Roberta Melasecca – responsible for “Curators” and “Press office” RAW.

During the press conference, the complete program of Rome Art Week 2023 was presented, with all the main news and previews, confirming also for this edition the partnership and collaboration with the Department of Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion and showing how much this initiative is rooted in the heart of the city and in all the operators who work there and promote the contemporary in all its forms.

This is what Alessandro Onorato – Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital states: “Grafting Rome Art Week, one of the Great Events of Rome Capital, within an integrated and coordinated system allows us to give life to a true Roman, economic, cultural and social Renaissance. Generating a network between all operators, recovering an idea of ​​beauty, ensures that the Capitoline city increasingly takes on an international soul and spirit, where it is possible to stop, return and live experiences in which the past is the support for the future.”

And Mariano Angelucci – president of the Tourism Commission: “The collaboration between Rome Art Week, as a major event of Rome Capital, and the institutions is of fundamental importance in order to generate a system for the relaunch and internationalization of Rome, to create quality tourism and improve the lives of citizens and of the residents of the historic center and of the various districts and neighborhoods. If Rome runs, all of Italy runs.”

While Giulia Silvia Ghia – councilor for cultural policies, educational policies, sports and youth policies: “Giving the city back to the citizens, especially young people, occupying the squares with residentiality: this is one of the priorities in this historical moment, trying to connect history to the contemporary and ferrying Rome towards the future.”

“Rome Art Week 2023 not only confirms the success of past editions but enters the Capitoline cultural panorama with its 837 participations (223 galleries and institutions, 546 artists, 65 curators, 3 collectives) and with over 307 artistic and cultural proposals (86 events, 99 exhibitions, 122 open studios) spread throughout the metropolitan area (and the numbers are constantly and continuously updated)“, says Massimiliano Padovan Di Benedetto, director of RAW, and continues: “Rome Art Week is a Great Event of Rome Capital, the work of all those who have believed in it incessantly and who after eight years continue to work on it with passion and ardor – artists, galleries, curators. Rome is a city that grows and evolves: we can say that Rome Art Week has been one of the architects of that contemporary cultural renaissance that the city has been experiencing for some time, contributing significantly to the well-being of the eternal city.”

Each district and each neighborhood of the Eternal City will therefore be animated by a multiplicity of initiatives in which the public will be able to participate completely free of charge and choosing between events, exhibitions and appointments, routes and guided tours also through the platform www.romeartweek.coma real portal active all year round which day by day will report the inaugurations, the events mentioned by the “points of view” – curators and critics who will highlight the excellence of the event -, as well as the open studios which will give the possibility of ” touch the artists’ work first-hand, visiting the studios where art is created and generated, or enter the complex experience of artists’ collectives who experiment with a collaborative way of presenting their research.

RAW continues and amplifies the path begun with the most important international realities that have chosen the setting of Rome Art Week to present their activities to the public: among these the Academy of Hungary, the Casa Argentina, the European School of Economics, the ‘Cervantes Institute, the Bulgarian Institute, Villa Medici, Real Academia de Espana, the Temple University of Rome. The Municipalities were also involved to highlight the territorial realities that deal with contemporary art: a dedicated web page was created for the participating Municipalities, which highlights the artists and events organized in that territory; Furthermore, the section dedicated to hotel structures has been included in order to encourage the economic and qualitative growth of the hospitality sector, expanding the network of visitors from abroad.

Throughout the week, many districts of the historic center and some non-central areas, such as Garbatella, San Lorenzo, Pigneto, will be animated by guided tours, divided by zones or thematic areas, which take place on foot, in small groups who are accompanied to the exhibition structures and in artists’ studios.

The eighth edition inaugurates the contemporary art week with an international exhibition, entitled Symbolisms of Visionorganized directly by RAW, in the prestigious location of Villa Altieri in the Metropolitan City of Rome, edited by Massimo Scaringella, Roberta Melasecca and Fabio Milani: with the presence of over 20 foreign artists and 30 artists active on the Roman scene, the exhibition will bring art and architecture into dialogue, in a perfect union between contemporary visions from different fields and the history and memory of the Eternal City. The project is also included in the exhibition Beyond the cloudsedited by Ghislain Robert Mayaud and Art Shares: the Ukrainian artist Aljoscha and the Russian artist Ilya Fedotov-Fedorov will meet in Rome, inside Villa Altieri, to design, create and make accessible to the public an installation resulting from a collaboration full of meanings, expressive force, communicative value .

This year too, the collaboration between Rome Art Week and the Miami New Media Festival is reconfirmed, now in its 18th edition: the videos selected on the theme “Global Healing” will be shown on the occasion of the event Miami New Media Festival during the week of RAW, while they will then be presented in Miami and in the other global stages of the festival, in addition to the virtual presence on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Points of View of this edition are: Alberto Dambruoso, Antonio Pavolini, Claudia Pecoraro, Claudio Strinati, Donatella Dentice di Accadia, Enrico Bertini, Giancarlo De Vincentiis, Giovanni Albanese, Greta Alberta Tirloni, Lanfranco Aceti, Lorenzo Canova, Luca Casagni Lippi, Manfredi Maretti, Marco Mancini, Marco Piccaluga, Maria Giovanna Musso, Massimiliano Reggiani, Massimo Scaringella, Micol Di Veroli, Paola Litterio, Paolo Balmas, Raffaele Quattrone, Roberto Gramiccia, Tiziana D’Acchille.

Rome Art Week is a totally independent and non-profit cultural project promoted by Kou – Association for the promotion of visual arts, in which all the organizational staff, for eight years, have made their skills available in a totally free and voluntary manner, firmly believing in the possibility of generating a real network between all Roman cultural operators working in the contemporary world.

Rome Art Week avails itself of: the patronage of the Ministry of Culture, Lazio Region, Rome Capital Department of Culture, Sapienza University of Rome, International Union of Institutes of Archeology, History and Art History in Rome, CIU Italian Confederation of Union of Intellectual Professions; with the support and collaboration of: Roma Capitale Department of Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion. Supporters: Poste Italiane, Idea Positivo. Partners: Certart, Menexa, Art Shares. Media partners: Dimensione Suono soft, E-zine, The Art Libid