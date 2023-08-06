Bologna does not want to sell the Austrian, the offer has increased for the Brazilian. The Special One is not calm: he wants two shots in 7 days

Massimo Cecchini – Rome

For a coach, two weeks before the start of the championship, time is a bit like a kiss for Edmond Rostand: a pink apostrophe between the words “I love you”. In short, a sigh, a whisper, a fragment that is consumed quickly. Understandable, therefore, that José Mourinho paws like a colt thinking that for the role of centre-forward, at the moment, he can only count on Andrea Belotti, albeit slowly revitalized by the Portuguese withdrawal. Indeed, the complicated interlocking game of the Giallorossi general manager Tiago Pinto first of all requires patience (as well as imagination), a quality that Special One is now starting to lack. So let’s not beat around the bush: within the next week the Roma coach would like the new striker in Trigoria, even better if there were two, as per the management project. The “youth-experience” tandem is known, made up as it would be of Marcos Leonardo del Santos, 20 years old, and Marko Arnautovic of Bologna, 34 years old. However, there is no shortage of problems, despite the possible sale of Roger Ibanez to help unblock the situation at the entrance. See also Real Madrid: Ancelotti-Zidane white revolution. 'Zizou brings Mbappe'

perplexity roger — So let’s start from here, that is from the doubts that the Brazilian defender had in accepting the proposal of Nottingham Forest, which was followed by that of Al-Ahli. For different reasons, neither of them represented the top of Ibanez’s ambitions, but always for different reasons both could flatter him quite a bit. Well, last night it seems that Ibanez has dissolved the reservations, preferring the offer of the Arab club, more profitable in terms of salary, which certainly shouldn’t be less than 5-6 million euros. Now the Arab club is negotiating the transfer with Roma, who are asking for no less than thirty million, also because 10 percent of the amount will have to be paid to Atalanta due to the agreement established at the time of purchase. Given that the negotiation seems to be in the final stages, it is not excluded that the Brazilian defender today is exempt from the scheduled trip to Toulouse, where Roma will play in a friendly tonight. Indeed, it is possible that he will go to France in any case, but to carry out medical examinations. Unless a raise from Nottingham or Aston Villa (also on the salary front) changes the balance once again. See also Del Piero: "Juve favorite, but the Champions League quarterfinals are not the final goal"

Marcos & Marko — With these figures, however, there is enough to look for a double blow, but Roma do not intend to go crazy. According to Marcos Leonardo yesterday it met the needs of Santos (10 million fixed portion and 8 million in bonuses, with less deferred payment methods), but the possible sale of Washington, another striker, is now cooling off the Brazilians a bit. It’s a different story for Arnautovic, who doesn’t intend to spend more than 4 million, given the age of the player, contacted some time ago by Mourinho himself. The Austrian would naturally dress the Giallorossi in a hurry (was his absence yesterday against AZ strategic?), but the problem is that Bologna, with such a sum, would struggle to find another center forward of the same value, so shoot high, asking for ten million.

suggestions — Under these conditions, the deal is almost impossible to do, just as it remains almost impossible to close for Alvaro Morata, given the 21-22 million that Atletico Madrid is asking for and the 5 million salary (including bonuses) until 2027 which should go to the player. So it’s not surprising that Trigoria is a crossroads for proposals from agents. They range from Zapata to Mertens, passing through Alexis Sanchez. As you can see, all different players, but when time is short, every reflection is a must. And Rome knows it. See also Why Al Nassr must wait to register the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo