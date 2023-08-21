Fear returns to Termini. A man created panic in via Giolitti, right next to the train station. Beats, bottle throws, screams. A dangerous situation to which the agents of the local police of Rome responded by pulling out their ordinance pistols pointing them at the foreigner.

Pistol in hand

According to what has been learned, it was the agents of the Trevi group and the Gssu of the local police of Rome Capital to intervene around one on Monday 21 August for a man in a rage who was beating a woman, apparently his partner. Particularly aggressive, at the sight of the white helmets he rushed at them. Then, armed with a shard of glass made from a broken bottle, he tried to hit the two agents, with one who, in order to contain him, pulled out the service pistol. A patrol of the state police then intervened to assist.

Escape then arrest

Managed to escape, the agitated man was then chased and blocked by the same officers, not without difficulty. Accompanied to the command offices in via Macedonia, he damaged the glass of the patrol. Without documents, a foreigner, he was taken to be photographed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

