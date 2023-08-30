Rome, anti-mafia priest attacked in the march of legality: the police shoot, one arrested

Afternoon of fear in Tor Bella Monaca, where a 28-year-old attempted to run over the anti-mafia priest Don Coluccia before being stopped by the shots of the police officers.

It happened today in via dell’Archeologia, in Rome, while a march for legality was underway. Also present was Don Antonio Coluccia, who has been engaged for 25 years against organized crime and drug dealing.

Around 6 pm, a boy on a moped first approached him and then, after recognizing him, attempted to run him over. One of the escort officers intervened and was hit by the vehicle, which threw him over ten meters. The agents of a patrol on duty then fired two shots, one of which reached the attacker in the arm. Following a scuffle, the man was then stopped: he is a 28-year-old Belarusian. In his backpack he kept a cleaver and a hammer.

The priest had already received threats in the past: last April he was hit by a stone throwing in the drug dealing center in via Ostuni, in Quarticciolo.

“The attack on Don Coluccia during the march of legality at Tor Bella Monaca was extremely serious. I called him to express the closeness of all of Rome and wish a speedy recovery to the injured escort. Violence and mafias must be fought with every means”, commented the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi also immediately got in touch with the priest, after phoning the police chief Vittorio Pisani.